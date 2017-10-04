CMA CGM Launches Morocco Express

The CMA CGM Group, a leader in container shipping, is launching an innovative offer to connect Morocco more quickly to Europe: Morocco Express 1/2/3.

This service is an extremely competitive alternative to road transport transiting through Spain thanks to its reliability and to the reduction of the environmental footprint.

The first departures are scheduled simultaneously on 21 October in Tangiers and Marseille.

3 different rotations for optimized service

The Morocco Express is composed of 3 loops between Morocco and the South of Europe:

Loop 1: weekly service on a fixed day, available throughout the year. It connects Casablanca and Tangier to Marseille with 3 departures per week from Morocco on a ship with a capacity of 180 trailers.

Loop 2: weekly service on a fixed day, available throughout the year. It connects Tangier to Marseille and Genoa with 2 departures each week from Southern Europe on a ship with a capacity of 180 trailers.

Loop 3: weekly service on a fixed day, available from November to April. It connects the port of Tangier to Port-Vendres with 1 departure per week from Tangier on a ship with a capacity of 65 trailers.

CMA CGM also offers a complete door-to-door service, with rail connections to Marseille, Genoa and Port-Vendres.

An offer combining reliability and respect for the environment

This new service allows the loading of goods transported in trailers or containers, on specific ro-ro ships (Roll-on, Roll-off) between Morocco and Southern Europe.

This mode of transport combines:

Reliability:

• Faster: only 36 hours separate Tangier and Marseille, for example

• More secure: less risk of delay and accidents on the way

• Simpler: ships suitable for transporting trailers

• More regular: with several departures per week for each loop

Environmental compliance:the Morocco Express service reduces CO2 emissions by 43% compared to road transport transiting through Spain. Thus, 64 000 tons of CO2 can be saved each year by giving priority to shipping by sea.