Lauritzen Bulkers Takes Over Chilean Bulker

Danish shipowner Lauritzen Bulkers said it has taken over the bulk carrier Chilean Bulker on October 29, 2022.

It is a 39,500 mt dwat, box/open hatch handysize bulk carrier built at China's Jiangmen Nanyang Ship Engineering Co. Ltd. shipyard in 2019. The vessel has been under the control of Lauritzen Bulkers since then and now flies the Danish flag with Hellerup as its homeport

The ship is a sister-vessel to the Canadian Bulker Lauritzen took over earlier this year. "This type of vessel has proven to be a flexible type for our needs in serving our various clients, with easy access to the cargo holds when loading and discharging which saves important time in port," the company said.