Related News

US Marine Sanctuary Oil Drilling Report Sent to Trump, Not Public

U.S. Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross sent a report to the White House on Wednesday containing recommendations on…

Partners Set Out to Boost Maritime Comms

A collaboration between Orange Business Services and BlueTide Communications aims to deliver comprehensive maritime communications, reaching almost every sea and ocean around the world.

Arctic Research Explores the ‘Roomba’ Approach

The pace and quality of oil spill research in the United States typically ebbs and flows as a function of two, if not three important variables.

Survey Vessels Hit the Charts

Training to ‘fight and win at sea’ occurs across the Navy every day of the year, but how does that concept map to the hydrographic…

Wison, KBR Team up for FLNG Project

Wison Offshore & Marine said it has signed a memorandum with KBR, Inc. for cooperation on a 1.5 MPTA floating liquefied natural…

MacGregor Bags Equipment Order for German Research Vessel

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has signed a contract to supply oceanographic winches and Triplex deck handling systems to a…

Oil Tank Inspection: Cyberhawk Gets ABS Certification

As the maritime world increasingly turns to unmanned and autonomous systems to carry out difficult and dangerous work, one…

New Container Spreader from Tandemloc

For years mechanical container spreader frames have been a fixture on jobsites, river ports and any other location that utilizes…

SEA-3250-LT: Innovation in Offshore Wind Installations

GustoMSC is targeting the burgeoning U.S. offshore wind energy market with an innovative jack-up design that it claims will…

TPG Founders Acquire 100% Ownership

Indiana based maritime logistics company TPG Marine Enterprises, LLC said it has purchased 100 percent ownership of its primary…

Aerial Drones Take Flight in Maritime

Flights of Fancy? No longer a pipe dream, aerial drones find a home in maritime. Price Waterhouse Cooper estimates the global…