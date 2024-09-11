Leadership Profile: Morgan Fanberg, CEO, Glosten

When he joined the Glosten more than 26 years ago as an intern, little did Morgan Fanberg know that one day he’d be at the helm leading the largest privately owned naval architecture firm in the United States. But this USMMA-grad was well outfitted for the task, and in this Maritime Matters: The Marinelink Podcast, Fanberg candidly discusses the challenges he, his team and the maritime industry faces in meeting legislatively mandated goals; plus adopting new fuels into new designs while keeping to his mantra to “keep old boats running.”



