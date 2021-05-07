Marine Link
Sunday, May 16, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

Leidos Completes Acquisition of Gibbs & Cox

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 7, 2021

Gibbs & Cox-designed DDG-51 Arleigh Burke-class destroyer at sea (Photo: Gibbs & Cox)

Gibbs & Cox-designed DDG-51 Arleigh Burke-class destroyer at sea (Photo: Gibbs & Cox)

Defense, engineering and IT conglomerate Leidos announced on Friday it has completed its $380 million cash acquisition of marine engineering and naval architecture firm Gibbs & Cox.

The deal, announced in February, will see Gibbs & Cox operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary combined with Leidos' maritime systems division.

Headquartered in Arlington, Va., Gibbs & Cox is the largest independent ship design firm focused on naval architecture and marine engineering. The acquisition positions Leidos to provide a broad set of engineering solutions to the U.S. Navy and to an expanding set of foreign Navies.

Leidos chairman and CEO Roger Krone said, "Gibbs & Cox is widely regarded for developing the most talented and experienced naval designers in the world. We look forward to this new era of innovation while combining the best of both companies."

Gibbs & Cox president and chief executive Chris Deegan said, "Gibbs & Cox will remain the nation's largest independent provider of maritime services. The combination of our world-class naval architecture, design and engineering services with Leidos' speed, security and scale will significantly enhance our combined offerings in the fast growing maritime undersea, autonomous and cyber security segments."

Offshore Wind is the focus of this special April 2021 eMag edition from Maritime Reporter & Engineering News (MR), combining the resources of MR + sister-publications Marine News and Offshore Engineer
Read the Magazine

2021: The Year When Offshore Wind Takes Off in the United States

US Jobs from US Offshore Energy, a Goal 44 Years in the Making
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News