Levesque Named President of CMA CGM America

French shipping group CMA CGM on Thursday announced it has appointed Peter Levesque to take over as president of CMA CGM America and American President Lines (APL) upon Ed Aldridge's retirement on December 6.

Levesque is an international global supply chain executive with more than 30 years of industry leadership experience, who until 2021 was president of Ports America Group. Prior to Ports America, he spent 25 years based in Hong Kong and held leadership positions in international transportation, logistics and supply chain companies including CEO of Modern Terminals Limited, CEVA Logistics and DHL.

“This is an exciting time for the CMA CGM Group here in North America, and I look forward to continuing the momentum generated by Ed Aldridge and his team over the last 14 years. We will continue to work closely with our associates, vendors and customers to achieve CMA CGM’s goal of becoming the industry’s number-one carrier and employer of choice,” Levesque said.

Under Aldridge’s leadership, the company has added differentiated ocean services, expanded its logistics capability in North America and grown ocean volumes and market shares. The CMA CGM Group is currently the United States’ top export carrier as well as the leader on the transpacific trade.

Aldridge said, “I truly appreciate the opportunities I have had with the CMA CGM Group and the outstanding results we have all achieved together. The future is bright for the Group in the United States, and I am honored to have been part of the company’s progression.”