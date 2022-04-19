Marine Link
Libya's NOC Declares Force Majeure at Brega Oil Port

April 19, 2022

© Puchthanun / Adobe Stock

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) declared force majeure at the Brega oil port on Tuesday, saying it was unable to fulfil its commitments towards the oil market.

"At a time when oil prices are witnessing a significant recovery due to the increase in global demand... Libyan crude is subjected to a wave of illegal closures," the state-owned company said in a statement.


(Reuters - Reporting by Ahmed ElumamiWriting by Ahmad ElhamyEditing by Louise Heavens)

