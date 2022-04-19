Libya's NOC Declares Force Majeure at Brega Oil Port
Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) declared force majeure at the Brega oil port on Tuesday, saying it was unable to fulfil its commitments towards the oil market.
"At a time when oil prices are witnessing a significant recovery due to the increase in global demand... Libyan crude is subjected to a wave of illegal closures," the state-owned company said in a statement.
(Reuters - Reporting by Ahmed ElumamiWriting by Ahmad ElhamyEditing by Louise Heavens)