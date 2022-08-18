Liebherr Expands All-electric Heavy Lift Ship Crane Series

Driven by the growth in the size of wind turbines, Liebherr's all-electric heavy lift crane series is being expanded with an 800-tons crane.

"The new cranes follow on from a long tradition and decades of experience in building ship cranes. The first ship crane was delivered by Liebherr in 1958. The push into the 800 tonnes size segment does not represent new territory - Liebherr has already supplied onshore and offshore cranes in the 3000-5000 tonnes category," said Gregor Levold, Sales Director for Liebherr Offshore, Ship and Port Cranes.

In addition to the much larger dimensions of the crane, the LS 800 E has an all-electric drive concept, and as a result the machine helps to reduce the ship's CO2 emissions.

During the design of the LS 800 E, the designation of the Liebherr ship cranes was furthermore adjusted. Instead of the previous CBB crane designation, the cranes will in future be called LS. The new terms and the capital letters used allow a direct assignment as Liebherr (L) - ship crane (S). The number, as part of the designation, provides information about the maximum load capacity, which is 800 tons for the LS 800 E. The E stands for the electric drive and is supplemented by the suffix "All-electric" in the case of fully electric cranes such as the LS 800 E.

