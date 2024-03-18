Marine Link
Liebherr Tech Helps Drive Wind-assisted AYRO

March 18, 2024

Jifmar-group-library.jpg The 121 metres long Canopée vessel with its hybrid propulsion of two diesel engines and four OceanWings®. © Jifmar Group Library / Tom Van Oossanen

Liebherr worked with AYRO, the French industrial start-up that recently successfully equipped the Canopée vessel with four OceanWings, making it the first hybrid industrial cargo ship powered by wind.

With a height of 37 metres and a surface area of 363 m² each, this automated, lowerable and patented vertical wingsail technology will help the ship cut fossil fuel consumption.

AYRO’s 37-m-high wingsails require a special solution due to their size, especially regarding its electrical actuators. Enter the Liebherr-Components team from Biberach an der Riss (Germany).

The electric adjustment system consists of an adjustment module, control and power electronics. Each adjustment module contains a specific slewing bearing, gearboxes, electric motors and brakes to operate the large wingsails fully automatically.
Liebherr integrated all the relevant elements into the wingsails.

