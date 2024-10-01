Liebherr’s Third STS Container Crane Makes Its Way to North American Port

Crane specialist Liebherr has delivered its third ship to shore (STS) container crane to PSA Penn Terminals in Philadelphia.

PSA Penn Terminals received its third Liebherr STS crane in September 2024, complementing the two commissioned in 2018.

The new STS crane features a 157 ft (48 m) outreach, a 60 ft (18.288 m) span, and a 50 ft (15 m) back reach, with a lift height of 115 ft (35 m) over rail and a safe working load (SWL) of 66 tonnes.

The STS crane is designed to significantly boost operational efficiency and capacity at the terminal, strengthening the ongoing collaboration between Liebherr and PSA

“This new Liebherr STS crane once again demonstrates our lasting commitment to being one of the best equipped, privately owned container terminals on the U.S. East Coast. These facilities, combined with our dedicated and experienced work force, allow us to provide top-of-the-line efficient and reliable services to our customers,” said John Brennan, President, and CEO of PSA Penn Terminals.

“This delivery highlights Liebherr Container Cranes position as a trusted partner for US container ports. Manufactured in Ireland and supported by our experienced US-based team, our cranes provide secure, dependable, and high-efficiency solutions for ports across the country,” added Winston Ziegler, Head of Sales, Maritime Cranes, Liebherr USA.