Life Raft from Missing Fishing Vessel Found off Scotland

A life raft has been recovered from the fishing vessel Nicola Faith, which went missing with three aboard off the coast of Colwyn Bay, Wales on January 27.

The raft was found off the coast of Kirkcudbrightshire, Scotland by HM Coastguard and has been positively identified by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) as being from the Nicola Faith. The next of kin have been informed of this development.

The raft will be transported to the MAIB in Southampton for further investigation and analysis while the investigation into the causes and circumstances surrounding the vessel’s loss is ongoing.

Meanwhile, a MAIB-led search for the vessel is continuing. The agency has been working with underwater search experts to cover a wide area including all of the vessel’s historic operating area.