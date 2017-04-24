Marine Link
Total E&P UK, Survitec Ink Lifesaving Equipment Deal

April 24, 2017

Survitec Group has announced a five-year contract award with Total E&P UK Ltd for the provision of lifesaving equipment maintenance services. 

 
The contract, which adds to an existing contract for lifeboat maintenance services, covers the offshore Alwyn/Dunbar and Elgin/Franklin fields and sees Survitec providing a full range of life saving apparatus, including new lifejackets, immersion suits and liferafts. As part of the agreement, the areas of coverage will be fully supported with associated maintenance routines as part of the Survitec after-sales care package. 
 
