Liftal Acquires Damen Hoisting

Liftal Hijstechniek has acquired Damen Hoisting. The agreement will be effected on October 1, and the organization will be incorporated into the full-service specialist in lifting and hoisting technology.

Damen Hoisting was established five years ago as a business unit of Damen Anchor & Chain Factory B.V., located on the premises of Damen Shiprepair Rotterdam in Schiedam. The hoisting division serves customers from various markets such as the maritime, offshore, industrial and civil engineering industries.

Reasons for the sale include market saturation and Damen’s strategic choice to focus more on its core business, Damen said.

Damen Hoisting’s General Manager Perry Rikkers says; “First and foremost, we are pleased because this guarantees the employment of the seven Damen employees of Hoisting. We are fully confident that this acquisition will positively help our customers and that they will continue to receive top service. This is a positive step forward for all involved.”

Liftal Hijstechniek has been active in the southwest of the Netherlands and in various European markets in the field of testing and certification of hoisting and lifting equipment for maritime applications, oil/gas/wind energy sectors, industrial markets and the construction sector since 1998. From its Belgian branch, the company covers the connecting regions in Belgium such as Antwerp, the Terneuzen-Ghent canal zone and port areas on the coast.

Hans Hirdes, Manager of Liftal, said, “Geographically, the takeover of the activities of Damen Hoisting is a nice addition to Liftal Hijstechniek’s current working area. In addition, given the presence and concentration of shipping, offshore, wind and large industry, the Rotterdam region offers sufficient potential to further expand our activities. Partly in view of the promised support from the Damen Group, we are confident of continuing and further expanding the activities of Damen Hoisting within Liftal Hijstechniek.”

Work already started under existing agreements and contracts will be completed under Damen Hoisting. Work that has not yet started but has already been agreed will be performed by Liftal under the conditions agreed with Damen Hoisting.