Lila Global Adds Second MPP Vessel

Lila Global announced it has added a second multipurpose product (MPP) vessel to its fleet.

The UAE-based company, a shipowning and operating arm of GMS, said it has acquired the Lila Mombasa, a 30k DWT secondhand vessel with 1,800 TEU container capacity. The 2003-built ship is equipped with removable tweendecks for versatile cargo handling.

Lila Mombasa is the second 30k+ DWT MPP in the Lila Global fleet, following the 2003-built Lila Mumbai, acquired in 2020.

Lila Global's fleet currently is comprised of 31 bulk carriers, three tankers, two containerships and two MPP vessels.