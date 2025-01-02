Lila Global Appoints Strategy and Innovation Leader

Dry cargo shipping and logistics company Lila Global has appointed Dr. Abdul Rahim as its Chief Maritime Strategy and Innovation Officer.

Rahim will work closely with Lila Global's leadership to drive transformative strategies and foster innovation in the maritime industry. He will be based in Dubai.

Rahim brings more than three decades of experience to this position, including a proven track record of leadership and innovation. Prior to joining Lila Global, he served as a Corporate Officer and Managing Director for Europe and Africa at ClassNK, where he held senior leadership roles across Tokyo, Singapore, London, Mumbai and Dubai. He has also served as Chairman of the NAPA Group in Finland, where he championed advancements in maritime safety, efficiency and sustainability.

Rahim holds a Bachelor's degree in Naval Architecture and Shipbuilding from Cochin University of Science and Technology in India and a Master's and Doctoral degrees in Ship Structures from Hiroshima University, Japan. A prolific researcher, he has authored over 120 technical papers and received numerous accolades for his contributions to the maritime sector, including:

• Joint RINA-SNAME-IMarEST Institute Branch Award (Singapore, 2004)

• Stanley Grey Medal (London, 2005)

• Maritime Personality of the Year Award (Dubai, 2017)

• Maritime Professional Excellence Award (London, 2023).

Dr. Anil Sharma, Founder of Lila Global, said: "Dr. Abdul Rahim's arrival marks a transformative step in Lila Global's journey. His unmatched expertise in maritime strategy and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to redefine the industry's future through sustainability, operational excellence and technological leadership. We are confident that his vision and leadership will propel Lila Global to greater heights as a global innovator in the maritime sector."



