Great Lakes Limestone Trade Slides in June

Shipments of limestone on the Great Lakes totaled 3,455,019 tons in June, a decrease of 7.3 percent compared to a year ago, the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA) reported. June’s loadings were also 8.9 percent below the month’s five-year average.
Loadings from U.S. quarries totaled 2.8 million tons, a decrease of 5.5 percent compared to a year ago, while shipments from Canadian quarries totaled 668,000 tons, a decrease of 14.3 percent, LCA said.
Year-to-date the Great Lakes limestone
trade stands at 8.8 million tons, a decrease of 10.4 percent compared to a year ago, according to LCA. Loadings from Michigan and Ohio quarries
total 7.1 million tons, a decrease of 9.2 percent. Shipments from Ontario quarries total 1.6 million tons, a decrease of 15.5 percent.