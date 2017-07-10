Marine Link
Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Great Lakes Limestone Trade Slides in June

July 10, 2017

© haveseen / Adobe Stock

 Shipments of limestone on the Great Lakes totaled 3,455,019 tons in June, a decrease of 7.3 percent compared to a year ago, the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA) reported. June’s loadings were also 8.9 percent below the month’s five-year average.

 
Loadings from U.S. quarries totaled 2.8 million tons, a decrease of 5.5 percent compared to a year ago, while shipments from Canadian quarries totaled 668,000 tons, a decrease of 14.3 percent, LCA said.
 
Year-to-date the Great Lakes limestone trade stands at 8.8 million tons, a decrease of 10.4 percent compared to a year ago, according to LCA. Loadings from Michigan and Ohio quarries total 7.1 million tons, a decrease of 9.2 percent.  Shipments from Ontario quarries total 1.6 million tons, a decrease of 15.5 percent.
