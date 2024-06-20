Link Industries Acquires Naval Equipment Maker

Fratelli Cosulich Group, via its subsidiary Link Industries S.p.A., acquired Schiavetti Enzo S.r.l., with Enzo Schiavetti remaining as a partner and CEO.

The company, based in Genoa and operational since 1870, produces and sells of hardware products for the naval and nautical industries. Over the years, it has focused on the design and trade of hardware products for the naval and nautical sectors. The portfolio includes a wide range of solutions related to the world of doors and naval furnishings, locks, hardware accessories, and locking systems, currently used in all types of ships, including passenger ships, ferries, cargo ships, military vessels, and pleasure boats.

This acquisition extends the Link Industries offering, which is active in thermal and acoustic insulation products, building ranges, and more generally in the entire Maritime, Building & Industrial Supply unit.

Link Industries was assisted by the Turci Law Firm, with a team composed of Lawyer Marco Turci, Professor Luca Calzolari, and Trainee Lawyer Matteo Fugazza.

The sellers were assisted by Deloitte Legal, with a team coordinated by Partner Andrea Blasi and composed of Alessandro Dona and Luca Giusquiami, with the support of a team coordinated by Partner Alessandra Maniglio, Head of Practice Employment & Benefit, for labor law issues. Also noteworthy is the contribution of the Passadore Servizi & Consulenze team as an advisor on the transaction and for fiscal matters, the Picasso & Giusto Law Firm.