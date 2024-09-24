Lisa Young Joins SEACOR Marine Board

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. announced it has appointed Lisa P. Young as an independent member of its board of directors, in a move that expands the marine services company's board from five to six members.

Young is a seasoned professional with 36 years of cross-sector, international experience in public accounting and professional services. As a retired senior partner with Ernst & Young, Young has served in a number of leadership roles, most recently serving as a Senior Global Client Service Partner until her retirement in 2021. Since December 2023, Young has served as a member of the board of directors, and as the audit committee chair and member of the nominating and governance committee, of Valo Health, Inc., a privately held technology company focused on using data and artificial intelligence to discover and develop therapeutics. Since January 2022, Young has served as a member of the board of directors of Accelus Inc., a privately held medical technology company, where she also serves as the chair of its audit and finance committee and a member of its nominating and governance committee. From May 2022 until March 2024, Young served as a member of the board of directors, the audit and risk committee, and the compensation committee of Textainer Group Holdings Limited, a leading intermodal container lessor that was listed on the NYSE until the company was taken private in March 2024. Young also serves as the advancement chair of the board of trustees for the Columbus Museum of Art, a member and finance chair of the board of directors of the Dallas Black Dance Theatre and for FringeArts in Philadelphia, and a member of the Texas Tech University Rawls College of Business advisory council. Young is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a BBA in Finance and Accounting from Texas Tech University.

Andrew Morse, SEACOR Marine’s Chairman of the Board, said , “On behalf of the Board, I extend a warm welcome to Ms. Young. Ms Young brings a wealth of knowledge and experience as well as a proven track record of successful leadership. We look forward to working with her towards the company’s continued success.”