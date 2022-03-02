Marine Link
Thursday, March 10, 2022
SUBSCRIBE

Lithuania Could Ban Russian Vessels from Its Ports

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 2, 2022

Aerial Panorama of Port of Klaipeda, Lithuania - Credit:CatHouseProduction/AdobeStock

Aerial Panorama of Port of Klaipeda, Lithuania - Credit:CatHouseProduction/AdobeStock

Lithuania's government will vote on Wednesday on whether to ban Russian vessels from its ports following the invasion of Ukraine, the BNS news agency reported on Wednesday.

"Ships sailing under an aggressor flag will have no place in the Klaipeda port," Lithuanian Transport Minister Marius Skuodis told BNS, referring to the country's main port.

The ban would affect ships sailing under Russian flag or with any other connections to Russia, its people or companies, BNS reported.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week