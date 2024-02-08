Littoral Combat Ship USS Kingsville Complete Acceptance Trials

Last week, on January 31, the future USS Kingsville (LCS 36) returned pier side after successfully completing acceptance trials in the Gulf of Mexico for the U.S. Navy, Mobile, Ala. shipbuilder Austal USA announced.

During acceptance trials, comprehensive testing is conducted on the ship’s major systems and equipment in order to demonstrate their successful operation and mission readiness. The U.S. Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey participates throughout the trials to validate the quality of construction and compliance with Navy requirements.

“The completion of trials combined with the recent delivery of USNS Cody (EPF 14) adds up to a successful start to 2024 for Austal USA,” said Dave Growden, Austal USA Vice President of New Construction Programs. “Congratulations to our Austal USA shipbuilders, vendors and our Navy teammates who coordinated to accomplish this successful milestone getting the ship ready for delivery in a couple of weeks.”

Kingsville will be the 18th Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship to join the Navy in the Pacific fleet. This leaves the future USS Pierre (LCS 38) as the final LCS under construction at Austal USA bringing the Independence-variant line to a close. Pierre will be christened this spring.

In addition to the two remaining LCS, Austal USA is also constructing two Expeditionary Fast Transport ships, two Navajo-class Towing, Salvage, and Rescue Ships, an Auxiliary Floating Dry Dock Medium craft, and an unmanned surface vessel for the Navy as well as modules for both the Virginia- and Columbia-class submarine programs and aircraft elevators for the Ford-class aircraft carrier fleet. Construction will begin this summer on the U.S. Coast Guard’s Heritage-class Offshore Patrol Cutters.