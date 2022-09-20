Marine Link
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Liverpool Dockworkers Launch Two-week Strike Over Pay Dispute

September 20, 2022

© Alan / Adobe Stock

Hundreds of dockworkers at the port of Liverpool have launched a two-week strike due to a dispute over pay, the Unite trade union said on Tuesday.

More than 560 port operatives and maintenance engineers employed by Mersey Docks and Harbour Company (MDHC) are striking over a pay offer equating to about 8.3 percent.

Peel Ports Group, which owns MDHC, said that all other Liverpool operations are unaffected by the strike.


(Reuters - Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru)

