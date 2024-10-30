Liz Crisafi Appointed SVP Marketing for Hornblower

Hornblower Group has announced that Liz Crisafi will join the company as the Senior Vice President of Marketing, effective November 1.

Reporting to CEO Mike Flaskey, Crisafi will lead global marketing activities, overseeing brand, communications, revenue optimization, digital and data strategy across Hornblower’s portfolio of water- and land-based experiences.

Spanning a 100-year history, Hornblower Group’s portfolio of international offerings includes water-based experiences (dining and sightseeing cruises), land-based experiences (walking tours and food tours) and ferry and transportation services.

Chrisafi has more than two decades of experience in global brand building, performance marketing and digital transformation. Most recently, she was the Global Vice President of Integrated Marketing for IHG Hotels and Resorts, where she led a diverse global team responsible for IHG’s digital commercial performance, brand growth and integrated customer marketing across 19 hotel brands and 6,000+ hotels worldwide.

Charged with continuing IHG’s growth trajectory and optimizing marketing’s role in commercial performance, she successfully drove consistent outperformance in market share/RevPAR & EBITDA. As a key player in IHG’s recovery post-Covid, she also helped put IHG on the map as a leading hotel brand with the global launch of IHG Hotels and Resorts and IHG One Rewards campaigns, including the largest and most comprehensive media investments in company history.

“We are thrilled Liz is bringing her robust expertise and talents to Hornblower’s leadership team," Flaskey said. “She has a proven track record of driving revenue growth and leading dynamic global marketing teams. Her leadership will be essential as we continue to grow our offerings and build on our position as a leader in experiences and transportation.”

Prior to spending 10 years at IHG, Crisafi also held senior marketing roles at Kimberly-Clark, Ogilvy & Mather, Discovery Communications and Eastman Kodak. Beyond her corporate achievements, Crisafi also serves as an Advisory Board Member for the American Marketing Association and Brand Innovators and served on the Board of Directors for the Georgia Tourism Foundation.

Crisafi holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and broadcasting from Georgia Southern University.

“I’m truly excited to join the talented team at Hornblower to lead its marketing efforts as we enter this new period of growth and evolution for the company,” Crisafi said. “We have an incredible foundation of unparalleled experiences to build on, and I’m eager to capitalize on new opportunities and explore innovative ways to expand our customer base and offerings.”



