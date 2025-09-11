Lloyd’s Register Awards AiP for SHI's LNG Carrier with Wind Challenger Tech

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has granted Approval in Principle (AiP) to Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for the design of a 174,000m³ LNG carrier equipped with Wind Challenger, a wind-assisted propulsion system (WAPS) developed by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL).

The AiP was formally awarded during a ceremony at Gastech 2025.

While LNG carriers already operate with comparatively lower carbon emissions than conventional oil-fueled ships, the integration of the Wind Challenger demonstrates the potential to further reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by harnessing renewable wind energy.

SHI led the vessel’s design, while LR carried out the independent design review in accordance with its rules and regulations. The Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR), acting as the flag administration, has supported the project throughout, ensuring regulatory compliance.