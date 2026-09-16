Lloyd’s Register Backs Fore-Accommodation Wind-Powered LNG Carrier Design

Lloyd's Register has granted Design Appraisal to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' fore-accommodation LNG carrier design featuring Mitsui O.S.K. Lines' Wind Challenger hard-sail system, advancing the concept towards potential commercial deployment.

The appraisal confirms that the design complies with LR's Wind-Assisted Propulsion Systems notation requirements and follows Approval in Principle granted at Gastech 2025.

The partners describe the vessel as the world's first fore-accommodation LNG carrier equipped with the Wind Challenger system. The joint development involves LR, HHI, MOL and the Republic of the Marshall Islands Maritime Administrator.

The concept relocates the accommodation block and bridge to the bow, freeing up the mid-to-aft deck for the hard sails while maintaining operational and navigational requirements. The arrangement provides flexibility in the number, size and positioning of sails.

MOL said the design can accommodate four Wind Challenger sails.

“This Design Appraisal represents an important milestone in advancing the practical application of wind-assisted propulsion for LNG carriers. Through close collaboration with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Lloyd’s Register, we have demonstrated that the world's first fore-accommodation LNG carrier designed to accommodate four Wind Challenger sails can be realized while maintaining safety, operational effectiveness, and regulatory compliance,” said Yoshihiko Sugimoto, Executive Officer and CTO of MOL.

The project assessed navigational visibility, hull stability, structural stresses from the hard sails and integrated Emergency Shutdown systems. A hazard identification study and risk assessments were also carried out under LR's Risk Based Certification process.

“Through close collaboration with MOL and Lloyd’s Register, we have advanced the development of a new LNG carrier concept combining a fore-accommodation arrangement with Wind Challenger in a safe, practical and class-compliant manner.

"Achieving Design Appraisal for compliance with LR WAPS Notation demonstrates the technical maturity of the concept and represents an important step toward future commercial application. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries will continue to develop reliable and sustainable LNG carrier solutions for the next generation of shipping,” added Hongryeul Ryu, Executive Vice President and CTO of HHI.