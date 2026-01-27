Lloyd’s Register Enhances CAP Thickness Analysis for Tankers

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has introduced significant enhancements to its Condition Assessment Program (CAP) Thickness Measurement Analysis process, designed to improve consistency, transparency and predictability in the assessment of tankers built to Common Structural Rules (CSR).

The updated methodology addresses concerns regarding variability in CAP outcomes for CSR vessels. By aligning thickness measurement analysis directly with the vessel’s original CSR design requirements, LR has moved away from percentage-based acceptance criteria and adopted fixed, clearly defined thickness values. This ensures that structural condition is assessed against the same engineering benchmarks used at the design stage, creating a more coherent and technically robust evaluation.

The change delivers benefits for shipowners and operators by reducing uncertainty during survey preparation and CAP execution. Fixed thickness criteria enable clearer expectations ahead of survey, support more effective long-term maintenance strategies and improve the ability to manage asset integrity and expenditure over the life of the vessel.

For charterers and other market stakeholders, the enhanced process provides greater confidence in the consistency and comparability of CAP ratings for CSR tankers. More transparent data and predictable assessment outcomes offer a stronger basis for evaluating vessel condition and associated risk, supporting more informed chartering decisions.