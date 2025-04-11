Lloyd's Register Launches Cruise Centre of Expertise

Lloyd's Register launched its Cruise Ship Centre of Expertise (CCoE) at Seatrade Cruise Global (April 7-10) in Miami, USA.

Operating globally, the CCoE integrates LR's classification, advisory and digital services to ensure cruise operators benefit from enhanced safety, operational efficiency, and sustainability guidance.

The Centre brings together operational specialists, in-service and newbuilding SMEs, plan approval specialists and commercial experts to address unique industry challenges focusing on exceptional client care, technical support, accountability, global consistency, and innovation.

This innovation includes advanced research into areas such as alarm management systems and human capital optimization that help cruise lines manage crew deployment more effectively and improve onboard safety.

The CCoE’s reach extends beyond traditional classification services to include strategic advisory on energy transition and comprehensive digital solutions that include voyage optimization, personnel training, and data analytics.

Unlike physical centers, the CCoE operates as a global virtual platform accessible from anywhere in the world. This digital approach ensures that specialized knowledge, whether relating to existing ships or new construction, is readily available to clients whenever and wherever needed.

The CCoE operates through four interconnected teams: Strategy and Insights, which monitors regulatory changes affecting cruise operations; Client Experience, which provides single-point accountability for operators; Technical Delivery, offering 24/7 support for vessels; and Enabling Functions, ensuring consistent global standards across all LR services.