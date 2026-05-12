Lloyd’s Register, Marlink Join Forces on Maritime Cyber and Connectivity Research

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has entered a research collaboration with connectivity and cyber security specialist Marlink to study how the maritime industry can better manage increasingly complex digital systems on board ships.

Marlink will join LR’s Digital Transformation Research Program, with the initial work focusing on cyber security and connectivity as vessels become more data-driven and connected.

The research will examine how responsibilities are shared between shipowners, system integrators and classification societies as regulatory requirements and operational models evolve.

The program will also incorporate operational experience from a shipowner involved in a newbuilding program to assess how digital requirements are specified and managed through a vessel’s lifecycle.

The collaboration builds on LR’s Digital Maturity Index initiative, which has assessed more than 50 shipping companies and identified cyber security and connectivity as among the more advanced areas of digital adoption, while also highlighting gaps between industry ambition and implementation.

“The initial findings from our Digital Maturity Index highlight that cyber security and connectivity are gaining ground, supporting maritime’s digital journey, yet their full potential is still untapped.

“Marlink, with its extensive experience in maritime communication and cybersecurity, is an ideal partner to support our research program and build on the findings of the Digital Maturity Index. By working together, we can deliver valuable insights that help shipowners and operators navigate the complexities of digital transformation more effectively and securely,” said Mark Warner, Client Marketing Director at LR.

“As vessels become increasingly software-defined and connected, the maritime industry faces growing challenges across often highly fragmented digital ecosystems. Through this collaboration with LR, Marlink brings decades of practical insight from managing complex maritime IT, network, and cyber environments at scale. Together, we aim to help the industry move towards a more integrated, resilient, and operationally effective approach to maritime digitalisation,” added Tore Morten Olsen, President, Maritime at Marlink.