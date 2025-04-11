Lloyd’s Register, Royal Caribbean Group to Advance Maritime Safety and Efficiency

Lloyd’s Register (LR) and vacation company Royal Caribbean Group announced today at Seatrade Cruise Global in Miami, a partnership aimed at driving safety, innovation, and sustainability across the cruise industry.

Under this partnership, LR will provide expert classification, risk management, and technical consultancy services to ensure Royal Caribbean Group’s fleet remains at the forefront of maritime safety and efficiency. This includes overseeing the transfer of more the 25 ships into LR class and integrating Marine Management Systems and Ship Emergency Response Services.

“This partnership goes beyond technical support," said Palle Laursen, Executive Vice President and Head of Marine, at Royal Caribbean Group. "By working together, Lloyd’s Register and Royal Caribbean Group are leveraging our collective expertise to tackle some of the most pressing challenges facing the cruise industry.”