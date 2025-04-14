Lloyd’s Register, Seatransport, and Deployable Energy Develop Nuclear Power for Ships

Queensland's ship design group Seatransport and Houston-based Deployable Energy are collaborating with Lloyd’s Register (LR) to develop nuclear power generation for different applications, including strategic response vessels in remote areas.

Using micro modular reactor (MMR) technology, two to five MMRs of 1MWe capacity each will power a 73-metre amphibious vessel, designed for emergency response and disaster relief duties in remote areas. This will enable the vessel to operate for 8-10 years without refueling, and it can feed power into the shore grid of affected areas and whenever docked at port.

LR, a global maritime services group with deep expertise in maritime and nuclear innovation, is leading the program to ensure quality, protocols and safety aspects are established and followed.

The concept was presented at LR's recent Australia Advisory Committee Meeting with Remko Hottentot, LR Commercial Manager–Australasia, signing the agreement with the Australian parties.