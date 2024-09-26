LNG Cruise Vessel Star Princess Launched at Monfalcone Shipyard

Star Princess, the second liquefied natural gas (LNG) cruise ship that Fincantieri is building for Princess Cruises, was launched at the Monfalcone shipyard in Italy.

A long list of dignitaries were on hand for the festivities, including

John Padgett, President of Princess Cruises

Cristiano Bazzara, Director of the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone

Godmothers of the ceremony: Chiara del Vecchio, 3rd Engineer aboard the "Sun Princess", and Francesca Maraventano, executive assistant at the Monfalcone shipyard.

With a gross tonnage of approximately 178,000 tons, Star Princess is the sister ship to Sun Princess, also built in Monfalcone and delivered earlier this year. It is the second-largest ship ever built in Italy and the second LNG-powered cruise ship Fincantieri is building for this ship owner.

Star Princess is the second ship in Princess Cruises' Sphere class, with delivery expected in fall 2025. The new vessel will accommodate approximately 4,300 passengers and is based on a next-generation platform design.



Image courtesy Fincantieri