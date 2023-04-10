Marine Link
LNG Dual-fuel Chemical Tanker Launched for Fairfield

April 10, 2023

(Photo: Fairfield Chemical Carriers)

Japan's Fukuoka Shipbuilding has launched a new chemical tanker for U.S. based shipping company Fairfield Chemical Carriers (FCC).

The newly built Fairchem Pioneer is FCC's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel stainless steel chemical tanker. According to FCC, the vessel's LNG propulsion technology reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 25% compared to traditional marine fuels.

The ship is the first of two 26,300-dwt chemical tankers FCC ordered from Fukuoka Shipbuilding, with options for four additional vessels.

