LNG Dual-fuel VLCC Design Gets AIP from Bureau Veritas

French engineering firm GTT said it has obtained an approval in principle (AIP) from Bureau Veritas (BV) for the design of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel very large crude carrier (VLCC). This approval is part of a joint development project (JDP), started in May 2022, and carried out by Shanghai Waigaiqiao Shipyard (SWS) and BV.

The SWS-designed vessel features optimized hull lines and is equipped with GTT’s high-tech system for LNG cargo containment, enabling safe and flexible carbon-neutral shipping. The great operational flexibility offered by this new 10,000 m3 capacity fuel tank concept allows ship-owners and charterers to make round trip voyages between the Middle East, Asia, and Europe with a single LNG bunkering operation, GTT said. The fuel tank has been located below the main deck to avoid exposure to bad weather and the risk of piracy, while lowering the center of gravity of the propulsion systems. It features Mark III membrane containment technology, developed by GTT.

In addition to its operational benefits, the new LNG dual-fuel VLCC concept complies with the main environmental requirements. Its Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) outperforms regulatory requirements (more than 37% below the reference line), its nitrogen oxide (NOX) emissions meet the International Maritime Organization Tier III requirements and its Carbon Intensity Index (CII3) is projected to be rated “A4”, which is the best rating.