Marine Link
Monday, August 19, 2024
SUBSCRIBE

LNG Ship-to-Ship Transfer off UK a Success

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 19, 2024

Image courtesy James Fisher Fendercare

Image courtesy James Fisher Fendercare

James Fisher Fendercare said it completed the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) STS transfer off the coast of Southwold, UK, for an energy major.

The operation was to support a gas-up / cool-down service for an LNG carrier coming out of dry dock in readiness for her next voyage. This specialized operation involves removing the inert gas from the vessel’s storage tanks by transferring LNG to slowly reduce their temperature, to -162C, so that the tanks are ready to safely load new cargo. JF Fendercare also worked closely with the Maritime Coastguard Agency (MCA) to gain all the necessary permissions from local authorities and the entire operation was overseen by JF Fendercare’s highly experienced LNG STS Superintendents.

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week