LNG Vessel Elisa Ardea Delivered to EDF

Earlier this month the liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Elisa Ardea was delivered. The vessel is owned by France LNG Shipping, a joint venture between NYK and Geogas LNG, and under a long-term charter contract with EDF LNG Shipping. The vessel was built at Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

Elisa Ardea will be chartered to the EDF Group long-term (up to 20 years, including extension options) and will be engaged in LNG transportation under the ship management of Gazocean, a French ship-management company.

Elisa Ardea is propelled by, dual-fuel slow-speed diesel engines4 manufactured by WinGD and features an advanced Turbo-Brayton refrigeration system developed by Air Liquide, which efficiently utilizes surplus boil-off gas. The 174,000 cu. m. capacity membrane-type tank, designed by GTT, is constructed using high-performance insulating materials that reduce the vaporization rate.



