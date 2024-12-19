Marine Link
LNG Vessel Elisa Ardea Delivered to EDF

December 19, 2024

Image courtesy NYK

Earlier this month the liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Elisa Ardea was delivered. The vessel is owned by France LNG Shipping, a joint venture between NYK and Geogas LNG, and under a long-term charter contract with EDF LNG Shipping. The vessel was built at Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

Elisa Ardea will be chartered to the EDF Group long-term (up to 20 years, including extension options) and will be engaged in LNG transportation under the ship management of Gazocean, a French ship-management company.

Elisa Ardea is propelled by, dual-fuel slow-speed diesel engines4 manufactured by WinGD and features an advanced Turbo-Brayton refrigeration system developed by Air Liquide, which efficiently utilizes surplus boil-off gas. The 174,000 cu. m. capacity membrane-type tank, designed by GTT, is constructed using high-performance insulating materials that reduce the vaporization rate.


  • Elisa Ardea Main Particulars
    Length, o.a.: 297.2m
    Breadth: 46.4m
    Main engine: X-DF diesel engine
    Cargo tank capacity: approx. 174,000 cu. m./membrane type
    Shipbuilder: Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.
    Ship's registry: France
