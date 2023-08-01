LNG-Powered Intelligent Bulk Carrier Launched in China

A new-generation, LNG-powered green and intelligent bulk carrier Chang Hang Huo Yun 002 has been launched in China.

The vessel will be fueled solely by LNG, and it is being built by Zhijiang Shengmao Shipyard for China Yangtze Shipping Group.

China Classification Society (CCS) conducted the plan approval and new building survey. The 9,800dwt ship complies with the “Green Ship-2” standard as specified by CCS “Rules for Green Ships on Inland Rivers”.

Compared with diesel fuel operation, the vessel can reduce emissions of carbon dioxide by 20%, sulfur oxides and nitrogen oxides emissions by 100%. It will save 60t of carbon emissions annually. In addition, with hull lines optimization, structural light-weighting and efficient propulsion system design, it reduces energy consumption by over 10% compared to similar ships.

Intelligent technologies have been employed for navigation assistance, energy consumption and ship-shore integration which CCS says will significantly improve navigational safety and the precision of ship-shore management.



