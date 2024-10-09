LOGISTEC Appoints Liborio Fernandes Chief as Commercial Officer

Montréal-based marine and environmental services provider LOGISTEC announced it has appointed Cleidy Liborio Fernandes as chief commercial officer.

Liborio Fernandes brings her leadership skills in international business and strategic development to drive growth for the company’s marine services sector throughout North America, Latin America and internationally.

“As a transformational leader with in-depth supply chain knowledge and solid experience in large commercial organizations in the marine and logistics industry, Cleidy has an impressive track record for leveraging the power of diverse functional teams to accelerate growth,” said Sean Pierce, CEO of LOGISTEC. “Cleidy’s collaborative approach to business development, as we expand to offer a turn-key solution that includes trucking, warehousing and container freight station services, will provide additional value to our customers and supply chain partners.”

“Cleidy will be instrumental in driving strategic initiatives using emerging technologies to improve logistics performance for our customers,” said Rodney Corrigan, president of LOGISTEC. “With strong connections to the Latin American and international networks, Cleidy’s expertise in launching go-to-market services will support our growth in new regions.”

“I am thrilled to be taking on this new role at LOGISTEC, an industry-leading company with a solid history and bold plans for the future,” Liborio Fernandes said. “I look forward to working with the team to create and expand the business as we build upon strong customer relationships and partnerships within the global supply chain.”

Liborio Fernandes brings over 25 years of experience in the logistics and maritime industry. She has worked in multiple countries and held strategic positions in sales, network operations, e-commerce, strategy, pricing, training, and customer service. In her most recent position as Chief Commercial and Operating Officer for CMA CGM, the third largest container maritime group worldwide, she was in charge of driving the commercial activities across 40 Latin American and Caribbean countries.

Liborio Fernandes holds a Bachelor’s degree in communications and arts from Unisanta, Brazil, and an MBA in Business Administration from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA. She serves as on the board of the MIT Sloan Alumni Association and sits on FIU Logistics Program’s Advisory Board.