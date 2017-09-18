Diana Enters TC Contract with Unico Logistics

Diana Shipping, a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Unico Logistics, Seoul, for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Maera.

The gross charter rate is US$11,900 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of minimum nine months to maximum eleven months.

The charter is expected to commence on September 19, 2017. The m/v Maera was previously chartered to Transgrain Shipping B.V., Rotterdam, at a gross charter rate of US$8,500 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of 68 days.

The “Maera” is a 75,403 dwt Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2013. This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$3.21 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 51 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 23 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 5.9 million dwt with a weighted average age of 8.13 years.