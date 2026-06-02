MSC Confirms Container Ship Hit by Projectiles in Iraqi Port

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has confirmed that its container vessel MSC Sariska V was struck by two projectiles while departing the port of Umm Qasr in Iraq on June 1, though no crew members were injured.

According to the company, the first projectile hit the vessel while a pilot was onboard during departure from the port, while a second struck the crew accommodation area shortly afterwards.

MSC said all crew members were safe and unharmed and that the vessel and its cargo were secured following the incident.

The local media reports indicated that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) had claimed responsibility for the attack, describing it as a response to U.S. actions involving the vessel Lion Star.

MSC stated that it is a neutral commercial shipping company and has no affiliation with either the United States or Israel. The company added that it is headquartered and domiciled in Switzerland and is owned by the family of its founder, Italian national Captain Gianluigi Aponte.

"MSC is deeply concerned by these unprovoked attacks and the risk they create for its innocent seafarers, and essential maritime trade in the region," the company said in a statement.

MSC did not provide further details regarding damage to the vessel or its operational status following the incident.