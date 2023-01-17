Longship Orders Four Vessels from Atlas Shipyard

Groningen-based shipping company Longship said it has ordered a series of four "ultra-low" emission 8,600 TDW vessels from Atlas Shipyard in Turkey, with the first unit to be delivered in spring 2024

Based on a new ship design developed by Longship with Dutch naval architect Ankerbeer BV, the vessles will reduce emissions and be compliant with the EU Stage V standards applicable to non-road mobile machinery (NRMM). The hull design and diesel-electric propulsion system delivers an ultra-low fuel consumption by using two low revolution engines.

According to the companies, the fuel-efficient main propulsion generates a reduction in consumption of about 45% compared to the currently dominant ship types of similar size. Being an optimized design for the transport of biomass solid fuels, not only the specific consumption of the engines, but also the actual consumption per ton of cargo lowers emissions significantly.

“It is our corporate goal to substantially cut emissions and carbon intensity as industrial carrier when providing bespoke logistical solutions to our clients,” states Longship CEO Øyvind Sivertsen. “With these units we will meet requirements well before they become mandatory to the shipping industry”.

The hybrid propulsion system powering two azimuth thrusters. with low rpm and large diameter fixed propellers, can be retrofitted to run on alternative fuels that will replace fossil fuels in the future following the energy transition. At delivery, the ships will hold the class notation Prepared for Methanol C as hybrid alternative.

The high cubic design featuring one fully box-shaped hold with 81.9 m clear hatch opening in length is well suited for break bulk and project cargoes, and able to sail in open-top condition. .