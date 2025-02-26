Louis Dreyfus Armateurs Starts Talks for Majority Stake Sale to Private Equity Firm

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) and InfraVia, a private equity company in Europe, have entered into exclusive negotiations for InfraVia to acquire a majority stake in LDA, a group specializing in high value-added industrial marine services.

LDA currently specializes in three growing segments, transportation and logistics of industrial equipment, mainly through dedicated Ro-Ro vessels, maintenance of offshore wind farms, and installation and maintenance of submarine telecom and power cables.

With a worldwide presence, LDA manages a fleet of 23 vessels and generates most of its revenue through long-term contracts with blue-chip customers.

As part of the transaction, InfraVia, through its fund InfraVia European Fund VI, would acquire an 80% stake from the Louis-Dreyfus family, shareholder of in LDA, to support the group's development.

The Louis-Dreyfus family would retain a 20% ownership in the group, and Edouard Louis-Dreyfus would remain President.

This transaction would allow LDA to invest a billion euros over the next few years, enabling the group to more than double the size of its fleet and accelerate its development in technological innovation, energy transition and the design of tomorrow's navigation modes and maritime services.

With InfraVia as a shareholder, LDA would accelerate its ambitions to become a leading maritime infrastructure group active in high-value-added growth segments and a driving force behind the maritime energy transition.

With extensive experience supporting companies across various infrastructure sectors, InfraVia has the necessary expertise to support these ambitions and accelerate the group's digitalization and energy transition.

“We are delighted by InfraVia’s investment in LDA because we share the same vision, the same values and, of course, the same ambitions for our group. Today, more than ever, we believe in high-performing service marine, both environmentally and economically.

“In our sectors, we are convinced that great opportunities lie ahead and are within our reach. It is this conviction that drives us to accelerate our ambitions, to propel Louis Dreyfus Armateurs into a new dynamic of growth and innovation,” said Edouard Louis-Dreyfus, President of LDA.

“We are delighted to become shareholders of LDA and partner with the Louis-Dreyfus family to support this leading group, embedded with a strong culture of innovation and important growth ambitions.

“We share a common vision with LDA regarding the future of the maritime sector, and we aim to support the group in its accelerating growth and efforts to develop tomorrow’s maritime solutions and services,” added Vincent Levita, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of InfraVia.

The transaction will be subject to prior consultation with employee representative bodies. The transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2025, once the usual regulatory approvals have been obtained.