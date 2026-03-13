Louis Dreyfus Company Appoints Landerretche CFO

Louis Dreyfus Company B.V. (LDC) appointed Sébastien Landerretche as the Group’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective March 18 and based in Switzerland.

Landerretche joined the Group in 2004, leading global ocean freight research, based in China. He subsequently held several key leadership roles based in Singapore, including Regional Head of Oilseeds and Regional Head of Freight for Asia, until his appointment as Global Head of Freight in 2015, based in Switzerland. Prior to LDC, Sébastien worked in financial controlling positions at EDF and RSM, in China. He graduated from ESSEC Business School.

The move follows the unexpected passing at the end of December 2025 of LDC’s previous CFO, Patrick Treuer, who was succeeded by Nigel Mamalis as Interim CFO.

Sébastien Landerretche is succeeded by Jean-Romain Roig as Global Head of Freight, based in Singapore.