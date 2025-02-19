Louis Dreyfus Picks Chinese Shipyard to Build Three New SOVs for Vattenfall

French ship owner Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) has selected SALT as the naval architect and Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Company (ZPMC) as the shipyard for the construction of three new service operation vessels (SOVs) ordered by Vattenfall.

SALT, an offshore vessel designer and long-time partner of LDA, has been entrusted with the development of the new SOVs.

ZPMC has been chosen as the shipyard for the construction of the new SOVs.

The new SOVs will integrate high-end European components, including the gangway system, the DP system and key propulsion line systems, ensuring tier I performance and reliability.

Having previously collaborated on the design of Wind of Change and Wind of Hope with SALT, LDA has leveraged more than five years of operational experience, to conduct a complete redesign.

The improvements focus on maximizing operational efficiency, uptime, and optimizing energy consumption.

The workflow for technicians has also been revisited to further improve safety and efficiency on board.

The Wind of Change was the first hybrid-electric SOV of its time, and the new vessels represent the next generation.

They will feature enhanced maneuverability, achieved with four azimuth thrusters, together with superior dynamic positioning (DP) performance.

The vessels will also include an advanced gangway system and a 3D motion-compensated crane.

Additionally, special attention has been given to technicians and crew comfort, transforming the SOVs into high standard floating hotels.

The 90 meter SOVs will be used to support Vattenfall’s offshore wind farm operations and maintenance in the North Sea from 2027.

The first vessel will be put into service in mid-2027 on the existing DanTysk and Sandbank offshore wind farms, each with a 288 MW capacity.

The second vessel will be used for the coming Nordlicht 1 and 2 wind farms, co-owned by BASF, with a combined total capacity of 1,6 GW.

The Nordlicht cluster is subject to final investment decision. A third, optional SOV is intended use in future Vattenfall projects.

“With the expertise of SALT in naval architecture and the proven industrial capabilities of ZPMC, we are confident that these new SOVs will set a new benchmark in offshore wind operations. Our commitment to operational excellence and comfort on board remains at the forefront of this project, and we look forward to delivering vessels that will serve as references in the offshore wind industry,” said Kamil Beffa, CEO of LDA.