Louring Joins GLO Marine as Sales Director

Romania-based GLO Marine announced it has appointed John Louring as its new sales director.

Louring brings to the position a strong background in the maritime industry and green technologies gained over more than 20 years in sales and business development, having previously held roles at companies like Desmi and Blucher.

Louring said, “I am thrilled to join the GLO Marine team. Their business transformation is truly impressive. They are passionate individuals, exceptional engineers, and highly ambitious. For me, this is a winning move. I aim to expand our presence in new markets and support the green transition. I also look forward to sharing my expertise and adding value to the business by enhancing our services.”

GLO Marine's managing director, Liviu Galatanu, said, "Retrofit in the maritime industry demands constant attention to detail and continuous client communication. Trust between both parties is essential. As a client-focused company, positive feedback reinforces our core values. John’s addition enhances client confidence and highlights GLO Marine’s commitment to exceeding expectations."