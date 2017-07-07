Marine Link
Low-Carbon Shipping Alliance Gains Momentum

July 7, 2017

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 Just days after the announcement by  International Maritime Organization (IMO) of the ground-breaking Global Industry Alliance (GIA), another commercial company has joined the initiative to help shipping and related industries transition towards a low-carbon future.

 
The Grimaldi Group, a global shipping and logistics company, has become the fourteenth company to join the GIA, a public-private partnership initiative in which 'industry champions' from various sectors of the industry come together to tackle the challenges of decarbonizing the shipping sector. 
 
The GIA members will identify and develop innovative solutions to barriers holding back the uptake and implementation of energy-efficiency technologies and operational measures in shipping.
 
The GIA has been established under the auspices of the GloMEEP Project, a Global Environment Facility (GEF)-United Nations Development Program (UNDP)-IMO project aimed at supporting developing countries implement energy efficiency-measures for shipping.
 
