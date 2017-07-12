Marine Link
Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Low-sulphur Gasoil Deliveries for July Fall at Expiry -ICE

July 12, 2017

Deliveries of low-sulphur gasoil for July fell to 1,679 lots, or 167,900 tonnes, InterContinental Exchange data showed on Wednesday.
 
The contract expired at $442.25, up from $429 a tonne at June's expiry, when deliveries reached 3,036 lots.


(Reporting by Eileen Soreng)
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jul 2017 - The Marine Communications Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News