Low-sulphur Gasoil Deliveries for July Fall at Expiry -ICE

Related News

Dellner Launches New Lightweight Failsafe Brakes

Braking systems manufacturer Dellner Brakes has rolled out two new spring applied failsafe brakes to its SKP range for cranes…

IMO Edges Towards Decarbonisation Objective

The UN's shipping body has settled on the main elements of an interim strategy aiming to decarbonise the sector, said a press…

Marsol Signs Two-Year OOCEP Contract

Marsol International, a UAE-based global marine solutions provider focused on the offshore oil terminal market and related infrastructure…

Fleet Cleaner Goes to Work

After recently launching its ship hull cleaning installation in all Dutch ports, Fleet Cleaner has cleaned various container…

Shell Exercises FPSO Turritella Purchase Option

Shell E&P Offshore Services B.V. will exercise its right under the charter agreement to purchase the floating production…

Baltic Index Rises on Higher Rates across All Segments

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, rose on Wednesday,…

HII Wins USS Columbus Submarine Repair Work

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) announced that its Newport News Shipbuilding division has been awarded a $219 million…

Conrad Shipyard Founder Parker Conrad Passed Away

John Parker Conrad, Sr., founder of Conrad Shipyard, died peacefully on July 6 surrounded by family and friends at his home in Morgan City, La.