LR Appoints Papageorgiou as Greece VP

Classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR) announce it has appointed Elina Papageorgiou as its new Greece vice president.

In addition to leading LR's business in Greece, Papageorgiou serves as LR’s global strategic growth director, managing a dedicated global strategic growth team spread across key maritime hubs.

Papageorgiou has a wealth of global experience, having spent 20 years at LR and across the industry in a variety of roles in several different worldwide locations. She now returns to Greece after leading LR’s U.K. and Ireland business.

Papageorgiou said, "I am delighted to be taking on this hugely important responsibility in Greece, especially at a time when the maritime industry is going through a fundamental transition. I am personally committed to strengthen relationships and connect our global capability to our local clients."

In addition, Theodosis Stamatellos will now become the global technical client care director, a newly created role that will see him and his global team support clients with around the clock technical assistance and guidance, LR said.