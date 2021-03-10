LR Approval in Principle for Exmar Ammonia-fueled Gas Carrier

Classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR) said it has awarded an approval in principle (AIP) to Belgium-based shipping company Exmar for its ammonia (NH3) fueled 40,000-cubic-meter-capacity midsize gas carrier (MGC). China's Jiangnan Shipyard was responsible for the ship design while Wärtsilä Gas Solutions provided all input for the ammonia fuel gas supply system.

LR said the Novel Technology Evaluation included an overall examination of fundamental aspects of the design and compliance with LR’s Rules and Regulations for the Classification of Ships and for the Carriage of Liquefied Gases in Bulk (for Gas Ships), incorporating the International Code of the Construction and Equipment of Ships Carrying Liquefied Gases in Bulk (IGC Code).

A risk assessment was also conducted, using Exmar’s extensive knowledge and experience of operating ammonia carriers, to ensure that risks arising from the use of ammonia fuel affecting persons onboard, the structural strength or the integrity of the ship are addressed in accordance with LR’s ShipRight Procedure for Risk-Based Designs (RBD). This included a Hazard Identification (HAZID) study which led to the AIP.

Ed Fort, LR’s Global Head of Engineering Systems, called the AIP “a significant milestone in progressing alternative fuels for shipping’s transition to zero-carbon, proving the possibility of the use of ammonia as a fuel and how adaptable the fuel is to gas carriers, especially if carrying ammonia as cargo.”

Jens Ismar, Executive Director Shipping at Exmar, said, “This approval in principle is an important milestone in the process of developing low CO2 emission gas carriers. Exmar continues its steps towards further innovation and decarbonization by demonstrating the possibility of using ammonia as fuel onboard gas carriers. This follows Exmar’s initiative of introducing LPG as a fuel in 2012 which is being implemented on our world’s first order of two dual fuel VLGCs currently under construction.”

“This work, together with Exmar, Jiangnan and Lloyd’s Register for an ammonia fuelled MGC, is an important step along the road towards decarbonizing the shipping fleet. During the AiP process, we have provided the details for the ammonia fuel system developed by WGS and also jointly conducted required studies for evaluating the readiness of the systems,” said Kjell Ove Ulstein, Director Sales and Marketing at Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

Hu Keyi, Chief of Corporate Technology of Jiangnan Shipyard, said, “Jiangnan is continuously making the effects to find practical solutions for carbon natural and zero carbon transportation. Jiangnan, as leading gas carrier shipbuilder in China, has cooperated with LR and WGS, to deliver gas fueled gas carriers to reputable shipowners, like Exmar. We believe this project of ammonia fueled medium gas carrier is not only a low CO2 emission ship, but it will be also a significant landmark on the roadmap of IMO 2050.”