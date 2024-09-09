LR Partners with Amogy and RotoBoost to Slash Maritime Emissions

Classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR) is collaborating with Amogy and RotoBoost in a study aimed at reducing emissions in the maritime industry. The joint development project (JDP) will assess the potential of advanced technologies such as hydrogen fuel cells, ammonia-to-power systems, and pre-combustion Carbon Dioxide Capture Storage (CCS) systems from technical, financial, and regulatory perspectives.

This partnership marks a significant step toward evaluating how these innovative technologies can meet the stringent emissions requirements set by the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS) and the International Maritime Organization’s Carbon Intensity Indicator (IMO CII). The study will specifically focus on their impact on a container feeder fleet compared to traditional fuels.

Central to the research are Amogy’s ammonia-to-electrical power systems, RotoBoost’s Marine Hydrogen production technology, and PowerCell’s Marine System 200 hydrogen fuel cell. The study will also analyze the cost implications of these technologies relative to emerging fuels.

Jack Spiros Pringle, Lead Consultant, Business Advisory, Lloyd’s Register, said, “This JDP represents a significant step forward for alternative forms of propulsion as shipowners explore options to align with the new EU carbon market requirements and international regulations. As a trusted adviser to the maritime industry, Lloyd’s Register is working with partners to validate these innovative energy converters and ensure that they offer maximum savings and benefits.”

Seonghoon Woo, CEO at Amogy, said, “Amogy’s ammonia-to-power system provides a clean energy solution for the maritime industry. The adoption of Amogy’s system presents a strong competitive edge by not only lowering carbon emissions for this hard-to-abate sector but also affecting commercial upside by avoiding European carbon taxes and improving compliance with the CII regulations.”

Kaisa Nikulainen, CEO, RotoBoost , said, “RotoBoost Marine Hydrogen technology not only generates solid carbon as a byproduct during the hydrogen production process, but also enables LNG to become a compliant fuel many years into the future, in addition to its wide availability and affordability. By removing carbon from LNG before it combusts, RotoBoost’s thermocatalytic decomposition process system transforms what would have become CO2 into a highly valuable solid carbon. This approach bridges the gap between economic viability and environmental sustainability. This Joint Development Project combines commercial and technical expertise to explore emerging emissions reduction technologies, ultimately driving shipping’s decarbonisation through truly sustainable solutions.”

Earlier this year, Lloyd’s Register issued a feasibility statement for Amogy’s Technology Qualification Plan in February and granted Approval in Principle to RotoBoost’s pre-combustion carbon capture system in March.