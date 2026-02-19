LR Verifies Performance Assessment Methodology for Jet Sail

GT Wings has secured Lloyd’s Register (LR) verification of sea trials performance assessment methodology for its AirWing™ Jet Sail technology.

The announcement follows some 10 months of commercial operation of a 20-metre AirWing™ onboard MV Vectis Progress, a general cargo vessel operated by Carisbrooke Shipping.

Installed in March 2025, the AirWing™ has been operating on live commercial routes across the Atlantic, navigating North Atlantic winter conditions, as well as on voyages through the Great Lakes and additional Caribbean sailings.

The Jet Sail technology has demonstrated performance and reliability in a diverse range of sea and weather conditions, enabling GT Wings to seek to collect operational and environmental data to assess real-world fuel and emissions savings.

Lloyd’s Register has verified that GT Wings’ performance assessment methodology aligns with recognised industry standards, including ISO 19030 and ITTC performance analysis practices. The review confirms that the approach used to isolate and quantify wind-assisted propulsion benefits is technically robust and suitable for in-service performance evaluation.

Independent verification of methodology provides shipowners, charterers and financiers with confidence that projected fuel and emissions savings are assessed using recognised standards and reflect real operational conditions.

AirWing™ is a rigid wind propulsion system based on proprietary Jet Sail technology, designed to generate high propulsive power from limited available deck space and air draft. This makes it suited to vessels where conventional wind-assist solutions may be constrained.

GT Wings will continue to monitor and analyse operational data from Vectis Progress as part of its ongoing validation program.



