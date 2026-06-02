LSI Expands McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System Services with Five Rivers Distribution Acquisition

Logistic Services Inc. (LSI) announced the acquisition of substantially all assets of Five Rivers Distribution, LLC (Five Rivers), strengthening LSI’s inland waterways operations and expanding its presence on the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System.

Five Rivers operates two strategically located multimodal terminals at the ports of Van Buren and Fort Smith, Arkansas. The terminals provide barge, rail, and truck connectivity for a diversified mix of agricultural, industrial, and bulk commodities.

LSI operates intermodal bulk and breakbulk locations across the inland waterways network, offering barge, rail, storage, packaging, and logistics services for a wide variety of cargo.

Through this transaction, Five Rivers’ terminals, operations, and employees will be integrated into LSI. The acquisition positions LSI to continue to expand its customer-focused services while better serving its partners and the communities in which it operates.