Marine Link
Wednesday, June 10, 2026

LSI Expands McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System Services with Five Rivers Distribution Acquisition

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 2, 2026

© Logistic Services Inc.

© Logistic Services Inc.

Logistic Services Inc. (LSI) announced the acquisition of substantially all assets of Five Rivers Distribution, LLC (Five Rivers), strengthening LSI’s inland waterways operations and expanding its presence on the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System.

Five Rivers operates two strategically located multimodal terminals at the ports of Van Buren and Fort Smith, Arkansas. The terminals provide barge, rail, and truck connectivity for a diversified mix of agricultural, industrial, and bulk commodities. 

LSI operates intermodal bulk and breakbulk locations across the inland waterways network, offering barge, rail, storage, packaging, and logistics services for a wide variety of cargo. 

Through this transaction, Five Rivers’ terminals, operations, and employees will be integrated into LSI. The acquisition positions LSI to continue to expand its customer-focused services while better serving its partners and the communities in which it operates.

Trite but true, the path to decarbonization has no ‘silver bullet’ solution.
Read the Magazine

Gulf Coast Shipbuilding is the Anchor for America’s Maritime Comeback

How Electrostatic Technology Moves from Experiment to Reality

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week